Assam Man Held For Molesting Minor In Kerala

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A labourer from Assam was booked under POCSO Act for allegedly harassing a minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala.

Thampanoor police on Thursday arrested one Johnny Kachob. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

As per reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening in front of a government hospital at Thycaud.

The girl was walking with her parents when Kachob allegedly molested her. However, he was immediately held and handed over to the police.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

