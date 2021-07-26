Assam: Man Killed By Herd Of Elephants In Golaghat

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

In a tragic incident, a tea garden labourer was killed by a herd of elephants in Golaghat’s Numaligarh region on Sunday evening.

The labourer, identified as one Paskel Mura, was on his way back home along with others from the Marang Tea Estate.

The labourers were confronted by the elephants on the way. While trying to chase the jumbos away, one of the elephants lifted Mura up and thrashed him alongside the road.

Mura was admitted to the Golaghat Civil Hospital soon after but succumbed to his injuries.

Due to the incident, panic has prevailed among locals as the herd of elephants is reportedly still roaming in the region.

