Assam: Man Kills Home guard At Chirang

An unidentified man had killed a homeguard personnel at Kajdaha of Bijni in Chirang district of Assam on Tuesday night.

As per sources, the homeguard was killed by a sharp weapon last night by an unidentified killer.

The deceased was working at the Bijni Police Station as a homeguard and has been identified as Iyad Ali.

It has been informed by sources that the man was attacked while returning back home from work.

The Bijni police have suspected it to be murder related to the deceased family issues.

Meanwhile, the police is carrying out their investigation on the case.

