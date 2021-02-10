Assam: Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder Of Minor

In a historic judgement, Hojai District Additional Sessions’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a four year old minor girl in Hojai.

The culprit, Chandan alias Vikram Harijan, had allegedly raped and murdered the minor girl in February 26, 2020.

After two month of trial, Judge N Chena Baya Deuri has delivered the historic verdict.

Harijan was convicted under Section 376 (A), 302 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act 2019.

After the judgement was passed, the parents of the deceased minor girl expressed their satisfaction on the verdict.