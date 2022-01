A man was shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Friday evening in Assam’s Hailakandi.

As per reports, three men on a motorcycle allegedly shot the man before speeding away.

The victim, identified as Masuk Ahmed Barbhuiyan, was immediately rushed to Hailakandi Civil Hospitals by locals. He was later referred to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the matter.