Assam: Man Wanted For Kidnap And Murder Killed In Police Firing

A man was shot dead in police firing on Tuesday in Assam’s Kamrup district, a senior official informed. The man was wanted in a kidnap and murder case and died in firing when the police went to arrest him.

The reported incident happened in the Hajo police station area, according to the official. He further said that the police were acting on information received and had gone to arrest the man at his home.

On seeing the police approach, the suspect reportedly fired at the police. He was shot when the police fired back, the official further informed, adding that the man succumbed to his injuries while under treatment at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was wanted for the kidnap and murder of a person named Safiqul Ali, a resident of Khopnikuchi village in Hajo. Ali, who was kidnapped on Sunday, was found dead in Khoirabari village in Udalguri district, the official said.

Police reportedly recovered a pistol and four live rounds from his possession. Further investigation to catch the other culprits, wanted for the kidnap murder of Ali was on informed the police.

Notably, at least 27 people have been killed and another 48 have been injured including policemen in incidents of police firing prompting the opposition to suggest that the Assam Police were eager to pull the trigger in such cases.

While the police have claimed on many occasions that the firings were a result of retaliation provoked by the activities of the perpetrators, there have been allegations from the opposition that cases of firings had increased under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Countering the criticism, the CM had said in the assembly on July 15 that the state police had “full operational liberty” to fight against criminals within the bounds of the law.

