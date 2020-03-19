Assam man who jumped Kerala quarantine held

The Northeast Frontier Railway’s Protection Force (RPF) has successfully traced out a person from train number 13175 Kanchanjungha Express who fled from the quarantine centre at Kerala.

After getting information from Additional SP of Marigaon district that a person belonging to that district jumped quarantine at Kerala, the RPF team swung into action immediately.

RPF team led by Inspector/CIB/Rangiya Shri Pavan Kumar along with train escort party and striking force conducted a massive search of the Kanchanjungha Express when the train arrived platform no – 3 in New Bongaigaon station at 12:53 AM today.

The RPF team was helped by the Commercial departmental team during search. Finally the searching team was able to locate one person namely Sariful Islam aged about 24 yrs son of Abdul Latif of Vill- Mikirgaon, Lawarighat Dist: Morigaon (Assam) from inside the General Coach No – ER-14425 second from guard van, said in a statement issued by NFR.