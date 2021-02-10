Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Mandatory COVID Tests On-Arrival To Be Withdrawn

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival at railway stations, airports and land routes will be withdrawn by the Assam Government starting March 1, 2021, informed Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“In view of rapidly declining cases of #COVID19 & given that vaccination is in full swing, GoA has decided to discontinue mandatory testing at rly stations, land routes & airports from March 1, 2021.”

“It’s expected however that people would adhere to #Covid appropriate behaviour,” he added. 

As on February 9, a total of 2,17,256 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 across Assam out of 66,03,122 tests conducted. Meanwhile, 2,14,490 cured patients have been discharged. 1,086 persons succumbed to the virus so far in Assam.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Assam stands at 98.73% and the fatality rate at 0.50%. 

