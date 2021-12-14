Assam: Manohari Gold Tea Once Again Creates History, Sold at Rs. 99,999/Kg

Famous and rare variety of tea from Assam, “MANOHARI GOLD TEA” has once again created history by breaking its own record of Manohari Gold Tenoa for Rs.99,999.00 per kilogram, in Sale No.50 held on Tuesday (December 14) at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre.

The Gold Tea was bought by Saurav Tea Traders with the highest bid of Rs.99,999.00 per kilogram.

Last year. the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) sold the Manohari Gold Tea of Assam at a whopping price of Rs 75,000 per kilogram, the highest in the year.

It was after a gap of one year that the GTAC got another opportunity to sell Manohari Gold Speciality Tea in the action. The tea was sold by Contemporary Brokers Private Limited for Rs 75,000 last year.

The tea was special because it was made from the finest second flush colonel tea buds and can be handpicked only at dawn.

The tea was purchased by Guwahati-based tea trader Vishnu Tea Company, which will sell it across the world on their digital e-commerce website 9amtea.com.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt, Says it Needs Tuition on Democracy