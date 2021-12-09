Assam: Massive Fire At Baghbar Pat Bazar In Barpeta

In another incident of massive fire was reported on Thursday in the Baghbar Bazar area in Barpeta in Assam.

The fire broke out in the Baghbar Pat Bazar in the Barpeta district. The fire reportedly started from a stock of jute mats.

Meanwhile, property worth lakhs have been burnt to crisp causing much loss. Though, further losses were mitigated with the quick intervention of the nearby people.

It is being suspected that the fire was started by some miscreants.

