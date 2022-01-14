Assam: Massive Fire At Baksa, 2 Fire Trucks At The Spot

A massive fire was reported from Baniyakuchi in Assam’s Baksa district on Friday which started from a haystack.

The fire broke out at the Baksa district of Assam at the residence of one Khanin Choudhury where he had kept bundles of hay stacked after harvest for Bihu.

Two fire engines reportedly reached the spot and were able to douse the fire without much damage to life and property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the locals were somehow able to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby residences and it was later contained with help from the fire department.

