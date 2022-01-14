Assam: Massive Fire At Baksa, 2 Fire Trucks At The Spot

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Baksa Massive Fire
REPRESENTATIVE

A massive fire was reported from Baniyakuchi in Assam’s Baksa district on Friday which started from a haystack.

The fire broke out at the Baksa district of Assam at the residence of one Khanin Choudhury where he had kept bundles of hay stacked after harvest for Bihu.

Two fire engines reportedly reached the spot and were able to douse the fire without much damage to life and property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Related News

Guwahati Witnesses 0 Road Accidents On Uruka: City Police

Nagaon SP Anand Mishra Tests Positive For Covid-19

Death Toll In Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident Rises To 9:…

Rise In Covid-19 Cases In Assam, GMCH Has 1000 Empty Beds:…

Meanwhile, the locals were somehow able to prevent the fire from spreading to other nearby residences and it was later contained with help from the fire department.

ALSO READ: Guwahati Witnesses 0 Road Accidents On Uruka: City Police

You might also like
Assam

Weekend Lockdown in East Garo Hills from Today

Sports

FIFA World Cup: Belgium slams Panama; Sweden beats South Korea

Assam

Three arrested for using minor as prop during Congress’ protest rally

National

India to host 3×3 basketball qualifiers in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Assam

Assam will get Eco-friendly road: Himanta Biswa Sarma

National

CBSE 10th Result | Smriti Irani’s Daughter makes her proud