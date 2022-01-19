Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs ₹10 Lakhs Worth Properties In Teok

A massive fire broke out at a grocery store in Teok town in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported last night from one Pragya Grocery named enterprise situated in the middle of Teok town.

The reason behind the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit, though the exact cause is yet to be established.

The massive fire engulfed more than ₹10 lakhs worth of property causing irreparable damages. It is noteworthy that there was no loss of life reported owing to the timing of the fire.

Meanwhile, fire department officials reached the spot on notice and were able to douse the fire with the help of the local people.

