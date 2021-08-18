Assam: Massive Fire In Bokajan

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Fire in Bokajan of Assam

Massive fire erupted in Khatkhati of Bokajan in Assam on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the devastating fire took place in Real Bar and Hotel of Khatkati in Bokajan.

The fire has burnt down properties and stuff worth lakhs into ashes this morning.

Related News

Illegal Goods Worth Over Rs 1,600 Crore Seized Since 2020 In…

Shashi Tharoor Discharged in Sunanda Pushkar Death Case

Some Bangladesh Nationals Left For Afghanistan To Join…

First Batch Of Indian Athletes Depart For Tokyo Paralympics

The reason that ignited this massive fire is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the Bokajan Fire brigade have reached the spot and doused the fire.

Hundreds of expensive liquor bottles have been destroyed due to the fire today at Real Bar and Hotel in Khatkhati.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read: Assam: Bus Drivers Express Anger Over No Relaxation in Inter-District Public Transport

You might also like
World

Historic Rhino Birth at Zoo Miami

Assam

Protests Against CAA Continues in Assam

Assam

CM Sonowal reviews implementation and progress of DAY-NRLM in Dibrugarh

Assam

Police constable found dead in Makum

National

COVID-19 Surge: 6,177 Metric Tonnes Of Oxygen To Be Supplied To States

Top Stories

Clear Win For BJP In Upcoming Assam Polls: C-Voter Survey