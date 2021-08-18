Assam: Massive Fire In Bokajan

Massive fire erupted in Khatkhati of Bokajan in Assam on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the devastating fire took place in Real Bar and Hotel of Khatkati in Bokajan.

The fire has burnt down properties and stuff worth lakhs into ashes this morning.

The reason that ignited this massive fire is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the Bokajan Fire brigade have reached the spot and doused the fire.

Hundreds of expensive liquor bottles have been destroyed due to the fire today at Real Bar and Hotel in Khatkhati.

No casualties have been reported so far.