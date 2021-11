A massive fire broke out in Assam’s Rangiya town late Thursday night where properties worth crores of rupees were damaged.

Several houses and business establishments were gutted in the unprecedented fire. No casualty or injury was reported however.

As per reports, the blaze broke out near the Mrityunjay Shiv Temple.

Fire tenders rushed the scene soon after and were able to douse the fire after much struggle.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.