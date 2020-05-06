Assam: Massive Scam Reported in PM Kishan Scheme

At the time when the entire country is in lockdown, the farmers faced acute problems as lakhs of bighas of agricultural farming has been destroyed. The lockdown has also brought the country’s economy into crisis and due to the lockdown, the general labourers and farmers are also in crisis, and to give them relief to some extent, the central government has launched PM Kishan Scheme where farmers will get Rs. 2000.

Although the center has launched the scheme for farmers, the real beneficiaries have been deprived of the benefits in the state of Assam, and farmers across the states alleged that they are being deprived of getting the benefits.

On the other hand, a huge scam has been reported in PM Kishan Samman Nidhi from the state cabinet minister Ranjit Dutta’s constituency Behali.

It has been alleged that 70% of the money from PM Kishan Samman Nidhi has been given to the non-farmers who are linked with the BJP leader and Panchayat representatives.

Moreover, the names of BJP leaders and workers’ family, near and dear ones and even journalists’ names are being included in the beneficiary list of PM Kishan Samman Nidhi.

Meanwhile, reports have come from Barpeta, Nalbari, Dipila, Teok, and other parts that the actual beneficiaries are deprived of the scheme.

Other than the PM Kishan scheme, allegations are also made that there has been a massive scam in rice distribution under the government scheme. It has been alleged that rice has been distributed among those who are not ration card holder and those who have ration card has not been provided with the rice under the government scheme.