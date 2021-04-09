Assam: Massive Scam Reported in Sarba Siksha Mission

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at Gauhati High Court against a massive scam of Rs. 200 core at Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Assam.

The court ordered the education department to reply for the alleged scam. The PIL was filed by Amguri Navanirman Samiti against a massive irregularity in the name of purchasing different school stuff.

The samiti also alleged that the Sarba Siksha Mission also misused crores of rupees in the name of giving salary to fake teachers.

The scam was reported in the financial years from 2011-12 to 2015-16.