Assam may allow one-time movement within State

The Assam Government is likely to allow one-time movement within the State. If the situation of COVID-19 improves in the State, the government is likely to allow one-time movement of the people within the State after April 20.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday revealed the decision. “We will allow one-time movement within Assam after April 20 if the situation improves. But that movement will be one time till the lockdown ends. This completely depends on the situation,” said Minister Sarma in Diphu on Friday.

“There are lots of youths from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao stuck in Guwahati and could not go home due to the lockdown. If we can have a day movement within the state, they can go home but this is only a one-way movement, which means they cannot return until the lockdown is completely lifted,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Government is also preparing a roadmap to handle nearly five lakh of people of the State, who are stranded outside Assam and might want to return home after the lockdown is lifted and inter-state movement is allowed.