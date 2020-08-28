Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam May Soon Face Another Lockdown

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Assam may face another lockdown, as the COVID-19 scenario continues to be quite grim.

This was informed by Assam’s Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna today.

Suggesting that the dicey situation triggered by the pandemic continues to be a nightmare, he appealed to the people to be careful and adopt all the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols.

Otherwise, the government will have to clamp another lockdown, Krishna reportedly added.

It must be mentioned that with tests being ramped up in the state, new cases are emerging at a faster rate in the state.

For instance, 2036 cases were detected yesterday, with Kamrup Metro having the lion’s share.

Assam is fast inching towards the 1 lakh mark in terms of positive cases. It has posted 98807 cases as of August 27, and has witnessed 278 deaths.

However, as a saving grace, more than 79,000 patients have recovered.  

