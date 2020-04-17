Assam-Meghalaya Border in Mancachar Sealed

The Mancachar police have sealed the Assam-Meghalaya border in the district in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The decision has been taken after Meghalaya reported 9 positive cases of the deadly virus.

Police have taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a person from Mancachar has also been tested positive of COVID-19.

Authorities informed that 324 people are under home quarantine in the district and 300 have already been released.

On the other hand, out of the 25 people, the tests of 11 people have been completed for the 2nd phase and they are also supposed to be released as soon as possible.

However, doctors said that the district is free from danger.