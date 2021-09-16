Assam-Meghalaya CMs Discuss Border Issues

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Source: Twitter/ConradSangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday informed that a meeting was held with Assam counterpart Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the developments related to the border dispute between both states.

Both the Chief Ministers alongside Chairmen and members of the three regional committees which were formed last month were present at a virtual meeting.

These regional committees will conduct meetings, hold consultations with stakeholders, make site visits, and will submit the report of their findings by October 20 this year.

