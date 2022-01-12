Assam-Meghalaya CMs Hold Discussion on Border Dispute at Koinadhara

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam meeting
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma at Koinadhara State Guest House in Khanapara over border issues.

State Minister Atul Bora while briefing the media after the meeting said that Assam will get good news before January 21. “Today’s discussion is regarding the six conflict areas. There will be a second phase discussion in which we will discuss the rest of the border area conflicts,” said Minister Atul Bora.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Atul Bora, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Related News

Punjab Security Breach: Assam CM Sarma Calls For Arrest Of…

Assam: 11 Cattle, Buffaloes Recovered, 8 Held For Smuggling

Assam: Nagaon MVI Placed Under Suspension for taking Bribe

Assam Cabinet Meeting Decides On Recruitment For 1 Lakh…

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while informing the media said that today’s meeting on the border issue was an understanding and it was at the government level. “We will further hold meetings with opposition parties and organizations. The Meghalaya government will also speak to their local organizations and will take suggestions,” said CM Sarma.  

ALSO READ: Assam: Nagaon MVI Placed Under Suspension for taking Bribe

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam: Holiday List for 2021 Released

Covid 19

Largest-Ever Consignment Of Sputnik V Vaccine Reaches Hyderabad

National

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sikkim’s Lachung

Assam

Sonowal directs completion of embankment construction within May 30

Covid 19

‘Delta Plus’ Variant is a Major Concern: Experts

National

Centre appoints Arnab Goswami as NMML Society’s member