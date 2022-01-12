Assam-Meghalaya CMs Hold Discussion on Border Dispute at Koinadhara

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma at Koinadhara State Guest House in Khanapara over border issues.

State Minister Atul Bora while briefing the media after the meeting said that Assam will get good news before January 21. “Today’s discussion is regarding the six conflict areas. There will be a second phase discussion in which we will discuss the rest of the border area conflicts,” said Minister Atul Bora.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Atul Bora, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while informing the media said that today’s meeting on the border issue was an understanding and it was at the government level. “We will further hold meetings with opposition parties and organizations. The Meghalaya government will also speak to their local organizations and will take suggestions,” said CM Sarma.

