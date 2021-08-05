Assam-Meghalaya CMs To Hold Discussion Tomorrow Over Border Dispute

Amid the growing border tensions between Assam and Meghalaya, the chief ministers of both the neighbouring northeastern states will meet on Friday in an attempt to resolve matters related to the 12 bordering locations.

The meeting is scheduled to take between Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma at 12 noon in one of the prominent luxury hotels of Guwahati.

On July 24, the first Chief Minister-level meeting to resolve inter-state border troubles between Assam and Meghalaya was held in Shillong with both sides deciding to remove the disputes in a phased manner.

“We have agreed to go beyond the status quo in resolving the border disputes between the two states. Claims and counterclaims would be discussed thoroughly and a solution towards the vexed problem would be reached as soon as possible in a phased manner,” Dr. Sarma said after the first meeting.

Assam shares a boundary of 884.9 kilometres with Meghalaya.

