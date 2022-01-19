Assam, Meghalaya CMs To Meet Shah Tomorrow To Finalise Solution To Border Dispute

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
Assam cabinet and its Meghalaya counterpart have approved a ‘give-and-take’ formula to solve six out of 12 border disputes between them.

Both the Chief Ministers will be meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi tomorrow to submit the details of the formula.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that these 6 areas of difference will be taken up for resolution in the ‘first phase’ to bring an end to the never-ending border dispute.

The six areas are – Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that the cabinet has approved recommendations of the three regional committees constituted to assess and resolve the border dispute between the two states.

Sangma termed the development as “historic” and said that the interests of both the states were kept under consideration while arriving at a decision.

