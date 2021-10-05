Assam, Meghalaya Officials Visit Border Dispute Areas

Assam and Meghalaya conducted a joint inspection of the interstate border areas to solve the long-pending boundary dispute between the two Northeastern states. The states have shared disputes over 12 areas.

Meghalaya minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Assam minister Atul Bora led the cabinet-level committees of their states to the inspection on Monday,

As per reports,tThere are minor differences over six of these areas and the states have decided to resolve these on priority.

The committees visited Hahim, Aradonga in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district, besides Salbari, Malchapara, Gamerimura, Gohanimara and Gizang areas. They also visited Jirang in Meghalaya and Palashbari in Assam.

The committees spoke to locals, and members of organisations such as All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Rabha Women Council and Garo Women Council.

Based on the visit, reports will be submitted to both Chief Ministers.