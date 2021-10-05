Assam, Meghalaya Officials Visit Border Dispute Areas

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Source: Twitter/ConradSangma

Assam and Meghalaya conducted a joint inspection of the interstate border areas to solve the long-pending boundary dispute between the two Northeastern states. The states have shared disputes over 12 areas.

Meghalaya minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Assam minister Atul Bora led the cabinet-level committees of their states to the inspection on Monday,

As per reports,tThere are minor differences over six of these areas and the states have decided to resolve these on priority.

Related News

Jorhat: Covid-19 Guidelines For Mahalaya

Jorhat Engineering College Diamond Jubilee Program Postponed…

Researchers seek ‘Ramsar Site’ tag for Chandubi Lake

Mizoram: Woman Killed By Ex-Husband With Suicide Bomb

The committees visited Hahim, Aradonga in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district, besides Salbari, Malchapara, Gamerimura, Gohanimara and Gizang areas. They also visited Jirang in Meghalaya and Palashbari in Assam.

The committees spoke to locals, and members of organisations such as All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Rabha Women Council and Garo Women Council.

Based on the visit, reports will be submitted to both Chief Ministers.

You might also like
Assam

Bangladesh media playing up NRC issue

Assam

Arunachali Wine Seized at Sonari

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 1218 active cases recorded

National

Directors Of Ghaziabad Bank Alleged Of Rs 100 Cr Scam

Assam

Rangia: Muslim villagers perform last rites of Hindu man

National

Sikkim Governor Given Additional Charge Of Manipur