Assam, Meghalaya To Resolve Border Row In 6 Areas By Year-End

The northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday stated that they would jointly take necessary measures in six areas by the end of this year to resolve the interstate border issues.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma in a joint press meet stated that the committees that have been set up to investigate the dispute areas, come up with concrete solutions, and submit the final report by November 30. Based on it a final resolution will be taken. Both the chief ministers also visited a disputed site at Langpih in the Kamrup district.

Dr. Sarma explained that the two states have formed three committees each to settle problems at six out of 12 disputed sites in Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Hailakandi districts.

The six areas of differences are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, and Ratacherra –falling under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Jaintia Hills districts in Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup Metro, and Kamrup districts in Assam.

“On the issue of agreement, we will issue a final statement. But wherever there are any points of difference, we will continue our deliberations…But we are proceeding in the right spirit as of now,” Dr. Sarma said while adding that it “will be a fitting tribute to our founders if this landmark (border dispute resolution in all the 12 areas) was achieved in a year’s time.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Sangma said that “redrawing of boundaries is something that will require the intervention of Parliament. But yes, wherever it will be possible for us to at least indicate and come to an understanding between the two states that these would be the lines or points where we will be able to work, we will work out an understanding.”

“Each area has got its own complications…some cases may require more time. But we are very confident that in most of the areas we should be able to find an amicable and acceptable solution,” the Meghalaya chief minister added.