Assam: MHA Rewards 4 Police Personnel for Excellence in Investigation

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Four police officers from Assam have been awarded with Excellence in Investigation Award for the year 2020 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for maintaining high professional standards in crime investigation.

The awardees are- DIG Devojyoti Mukherjee, Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita, Inspector Rustam Raj Brahma and Sub-Inspector (UB) Abhishek Bodo.

A total of 121 police personnel have been selected for the prestigious award. 15 awardees are from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, eight from UP and seven each from Kerela and West Bengal. Among them, 21 are women police officers.

The award was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of crime investigation and to recognize such excellence.

Last year 96 police personnel received the award.

