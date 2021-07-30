Assam: Mid-day Meal Workers Of Govt Schools Yet To Receive Salaries For Last 8 Months

Assam Primary and Higher Secondary government school mid-day meal workers have reportedly not received salaries since the last eight months.

This has been revealed by the mid-day meal workers of the government schools who staged a protest against the government on the concerning issue on Friday.

The protest was staged by the All Assam Cooking LP School Association with the supportive hands of employees and workers of the mid-day meal of government schools in Assam.

According to what the employees have said, the mid-day meal workers of government schools have not yet received a single penny of their promised salaries by the government since the last eight months.

They further informed that a total of 1,20,000 mid-day meal workers are deprived of salaries since last eight months in the state.

The protesters have also demanded the government to regularise their job and increase the amount of money paid as salary to them.