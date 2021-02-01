Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Turns 53

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned 53 on Monday. Wishes poured in for the minister on his 53rd birthday.

BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda took to Twitter to extend his greetings to Sarma on his birthday.

“Greetings to the convenor of NEDA & minister of Assam Govt. Shri

@himantabiswa ji on his birthday. His incredible efforts for developmental works and contribution to strengthen the party in the North-Eastern region are commendable. May God bless him with a long and healthy life,” Nadda said in a tweet.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also wished the NEDA Convener on his birthday. In a tweet, Sangma said, “Birthday greetings to the Convener of NEDA, Hon’ble Minister in the Government of Assam and my dear friend, Sh @himantabiswa

Ji. I wish him good health and long life in the service of the people of Assam and the North East region.”

