Assam: Minister Keshab Mahanta Launches Booster Dose Vaccines at JMCH

Along with the rest of the country, Assam too launched the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta launched the vaccination drive for booster dose at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Precautionary third doses of vaccines announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month — will be given to health and frontline workers and immuno-compromised seniors starting today as Covid numbers spike in the country, driven by Omicron.

Minister Keshab Mahanta took to twitter to announce the booster dose drive launched today. He wrote, “Today, launched the precautionary dose of #COVID19 vaccines at @JmchOfficial for health care and frontline workers, and citizens with comorbidities aged 60 years and above, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state.”

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Union Minister @mansukhmandviya ji, #Assam is joining the rest of the states in administering the third dose of vaccine for the high-risk population, he said.

“On the occasion, MLA and former Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, ADC Health, Joint Director Health Services, Addl. Chief Medical and Health officer (FW), Principal and Superintendent JMCH were present in Jorhat this morning,” the Assam health minister said.

