Assam Hills Area Development (HAD) Minister Sum Ronghang on Saturday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Guwahati.

Ronghang is the first minister in the state to contract the virus.

Assam’s total covid tally as of yesterday stands at 1,01,367 with 20008 active cases and 286 deaths.