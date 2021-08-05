Assam Ministers Fly to Aizawl to Discuss Border Issue

Assam Ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal moved to Aizawl on Thursday in a bid to diffuse border tensions between Assam and Mizoram and will meet representatives of the Mizoram government.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the ministers will visit Mizoram’s capital with a “message of peace from people of Assam”

“Two of my senior colleagues Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with a message of peace from people of Assam,” Sarma tweeted.

However, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on Wednesday also tweeted that he would not meet the Minister as he has been in quarantine after one of his office staff tested positive.

“Tomorrow the 5th of August, 2021 representatives from #Assam Govt. led by senior Minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram Govt. led by senior Minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem. #NorthEastIsOne @himantabiswa” Zoramthanga tweeted.

Ashok Singhal in a tweet said, “

As directed by Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa ji,heading to Aizawl, Mizoram along with Hon’ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 to hold talk on Assam-Mizoram Border Issue with Mizoram Govt. Hopeful that the issue will be resolved permanently through meaningful dialogues between both the govts.”

On July 26, the border dispute between the two Assam and Mizoram escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian at Lailapur in Cachar district. At least 65 people were injured in the incident.

