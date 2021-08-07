Assam Ministers To Ensure Movement Of Trucks To Mizoram

Amid the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border row that has led to an unprecedented economic blockade in Mizoram making the already hostile situation worse, Guardian ministers of Cachar Ashok Singhal and Parimal Suklabaidya will be present in the district on Saturday to ensure that trucks carrying goods to Mizoram would be sent off to the neighbouring state without any obstruction.

The ministers will arrive at Lailapur along the Assam-Mizoram border at 2 pm and will engage with organizations conducting protests and supporting the economic blockade. Pressure groups and organizations protesting against the neighbouring state have asserted that the protests will continue until Mizoram’s Police continue to encroach in Assam’s territory.

Notably, Mizoram has been severely affected due to the economic blockade especially amidst the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The blockade has prevented the entry of essential items, including medicine and also goods for oxygen plants in the neighbouring state.

Meanwhile, the first government-level talks were held on Thursday last between Assam and Mizoram since the July 26 border incident in which six Assam Police personnel were killed in crossfire and clashes, representatives of the two states resolved to not have any fresh deployment in the disputed areas.

The travel advisory asking Assam residents not to travel to Mizoram in view of the sensitive situation along the border of both states was also withdrawn.

“Both the state governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed the deployment of (a) neutral force by the Government of India in this regard,” a joint statement released stated.

The two sides agreed to “find lasting solutions to the disputes through discussions” and “take necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst people living in Assam and Mizoram”.

The joint statement also said, “For this purpose, both the States shall not send their respective Forest and Police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict (have) taken place between the police forces of the two states during recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar, Assam; and Mamit and Kolasib districts, Mizoram.”

The two states share a 165-km-long border that runs along these districts.