Assam Ministers To Monitor COVID-19 Situation Districtwise

The newly inducted ministers in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet have been allocated two districts each to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

The Chief Minister will monitor the district of Majuli while the other 13 ministers will monitor two to three districts. Ranjit Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development has been allotted with Barpeta, Bajali, and Bongaigaon districts.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora has been allotted with Jorhat and Golaghat districts while Urkhao Gwra Brahma will look after Kokrajhar, Chirang and Baksa district.

Industries & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary will look after Nalbari, Kamrup and Udalguri districts while Environment & Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has been allocated the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj to monitor the COVID pandemic situation.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta has been allocated with Nagaon and Hojai districts, Ranuj Pegu, Minister of Education has been allocated Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

Ashok Singhal, Urban Development Minister will look after Sonitpur, Darrang and Biswanath districts while Jogen Mohan, Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management will monitor the COVID-19 situation of West Karbi Anglong, East Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Sanjay Kishan, Minister of Welfare of Tea Tribes will monitor Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts while Ajanta Neog will cover the districts of Dhubri and Lakhimpur.

Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika will monitor Morigaon and Goalpara while Bimal Bora, Minister of Power will monitor Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

The order issued by the Office of the Chief Minister said that each minister will monitor the trend in the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity percentage in a district. They will also assess the adequacy of health care facilities in terms of hospital beds, manpower, ICU facilities, medicines, oxygen availability, ambulances to meet the present and anticipated number of COVID cases.

The ministers will also monitor compliance with COVID-19 related restrictions in the district and will guide and support the district administration by coordinating with the Health & Family Welfare and other departments as required.

Moreover, the ministers will have to keep the Chief Minister and Health minister informed of the situation on regular basis.

