Assam Ministers To Visit Aizawl Tomorrow To Diffuse Border Dispute

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam

Assam cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Mizoram on August 5 to meet representatives of the government to resolve the ongoing border dispute issues between both states.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the ministers will visit Mizoram’s capital with a “message of peace from people of Assam”.

“Two of my senior colleagues Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with a message of peace from the people of Assam,” Sarma tweeted.

Related News

Assam Cabinet Sanctions 22,921 Vacancies In Education…

Minor Dalit Girl Gang Raped By Priest And Two Others In…

Naba Kumar Phukan Ascends To The Peak Of Mount Elbrus,…

J-K Encounters: 630 Terrorists, 85 Security Personnel Killed…

Commenting on the visit of Assam ministers, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed hope that important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem.

“Tomorrow the 5th of August, 2021 representatives from #Assam Govt. led by senior Minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram Govt. led by senior Minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem. #NorthEastIsOne,” Zoramthanga tweeted.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two Assam and Mizoram escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian at Lailapur in Cachar district. At least 65 people were injured in the incident.

Also Read: Indian Hockey Team Loses Semi-Final Against Argentina, Will Fight For Bronze

You might also like
Assam

‘Sankalpa Shikha Jatra’ enters day 2

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League begins today

Top Stories

COVID-19: Meghalaya’s Tourism Industry Hit Hard

Assam

APSC scam: 2 suspended DTOs discharged from services

Assam

Dhemaji Blast Verdict | Victims’ families not satisfied

Top Stories

Indian Embassy Suspends Services In UK