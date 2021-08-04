Assam Ministers To Visit Aizawl Tomorrow To Diffuse Border Dispute

Assam cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Mizoram on August 5 to meet representatives of the government to resolve the ongoing border dispute issues between both states.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the ministers will visit Mizoram’s capital with a “message of peace from people of Assam”.

“Two of my senior colleagues Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with a message of peace from the people of Assam,” Sarma tweeted.

Commenting on the visit of Assam ministers, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed hope that important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem.

“Tomorrow the 5th of August, 2021 representatives from #Assam Govt. led by senior Minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram Govt. led by senior Minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem. #NorthEastIsOne,” Zoramthanga tweeted.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two Assam and Mizoram escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian at Lailapur in Cachar district. At least 65 people were injured in the incident.