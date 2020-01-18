Assam Ministry: Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan Sworn in as Ministers

The Assam Government has added two new Ministers to its Cabinet in the Raj Bhawan today. Governor Jagdish Mukhi today administered the oaths to the newly-inducted Ministers Jogen Mohan (Mahmara MLA) and Sanjay Kishan (Tinsukia MLA) at the Darbar Hall at the Governor’s residence.

Both Jogen Mohan and Sanjay Kishan were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge. It may be mentioned here that the adding of the two new Ministers to the Cabinet was necessitated after Topon Kumar Gogoi, an Ahom, and Pallab Lochan Das, from the tea community, were elected to the Lok Sabha during the 2019 general elections. While Kishan hails from the tea tribe community, Mohan represents the Ahom community.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance, and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Culture Minister Naba Kumar Doley, BJP president Ranjeet Dass and MPs Queen Oja and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa were also present during the occasion.

After the induction of the new Ministers, the Assam Cabinet has reached a strength of 18, out of which 12 Ministers are from the BJP, and the alliance partners AGP and the BPF have 3 Ministers each.