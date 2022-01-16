Assam: Minor Girl Killed, Another Injured In Hit-and-Run Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident, a minor girl was killed and another girl was left critically injured in a hit-and-run accident that took place in Assam’s Hojai on Sunday.

As per reports, a speeding vehicle hit both the girls at National Highway no 36 near Doboka town.

While the minor girl died on the spot, the other girl was grievously injured.

The vehicle driver sped away from the accident spot immediately after hitting both the girls.

Meanwhile, the injured girl was rushed to a near hospital in Hojai for further treatment.

The identity of both the girls is yet to be ascertained.

