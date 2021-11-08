Assam: Minor Girl In Nagaon Dies By Suicide After Recieving Rape Threats

By Pratidin Bureau on November 8, 2021

In a shocker from Assam’s Nagaon, a minor girl has allegedly died by suicide after receiving rape and death threats from a man.                                          

The accused is identified as one Nazmul Haque who threatened the minor girl, a eight-standard student, after she turned down his love proposal.

As per a report, she took the extreme step by consuming poison.

The minor girl was initially admitted to the Nagaon Civil Hospital, but later was shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where she breathed her last.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family has registered an FIR against Haque.

The police has now initiated an investigation into the matter.

AssamMinor girlNagaonrape threatsSuicide
Related Posts

Longest Lunar Eclipse of the Century to Take Place on Nov 19

Uttar Pradesh: 17 Out of 89 People Infected with Zika Virus

7 Additional Entry-Exit Points For India-Bhutan Trade

Guwahati: Covid-19 Tally Of NPS International School Students Touch 16

Former Assam CM Hiteswar Saikia’s Son Ashok Granted Bail

Padma Awards For 2020 Handed Out By Prez Kovind

2 Manipur MLAs Join BJP