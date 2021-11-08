Assam: Minor Girl In Nagaon Dies By Suicide After Recieving Rape Threats

In a shocker from Assam’s Nagaon, a minor girl has allegedly died by suicide after receiving rape and death threats from a man.

The accused is identified as one Nazmul Haque who threatened the minor girl, a eight-standard student, after she turned down his love proposal.

As per a report, she took the extreme step by consuming poison.

The minor girl was initially admitted to the Nagaon Civil Hospital, but later was shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where she breathed her last.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family has registered an FIR against Haque.

The police has now initiated an investigation into the matter.