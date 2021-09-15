Assam: Minor Takes To Twitter Pleading Justice For His Father’s Murder

A four-year-old boy from Silchar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to plead for justice for his father’s death in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per reports, his father was allegedly murdered by miscreants along the Sonai Road in Cachar district on December 26 of the year 2016.

The boy identified as Rizwan Sahid Laskar featured on his first Twitter post dated September 13 with a placard written “I Want Justice”, and urged the ministers to find the 11 suspects who had killed his father Sahidul Alom Laskar.

“Good morning to our Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chief Minister of Assam, My name is Rizwan Sahid Laskar. Dear sir, when I was 3 months old, my father was brutally killed by 11 miscreants on December 26, 2016 (Case No 121/2017). Now I request to our Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chief Minister of Assam to look after this matter and give justice to us. Thank you so much,” Rizwan said in the video.

A case has been registered with the Tarapur police station.