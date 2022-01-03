Assam: Miscreants Loot Rs 40 Lakh From SBI ATMs In Bongaigaon

By Pratidin Bureau
More than Rs 40 lakh was looted by miscreants from two SBI ATMs in Assam’s Bongaigaon late Monday.

As per reports, around five-six men carried out the theft after disconnecting the CCTV cables at the ATM. Soon after, a monitoring team in Hyderabad informed the police about the tampering.

However, the thieves were able to flee with the money before the police reached the spot.

The thieves reportedly used gas-cutters to pry open the machines and loot the money.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

