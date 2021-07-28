Assam-Mizo Border Dispute: CAPF To Be Deployed In Disturbed Areas

Amid the border tension between Assam and Mizoram, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the disturbed areas along National Highway 306 under the supervision of a senior CAPF officer.

The decision was taken at a meeting held among Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretaries of Assam Jishnu Barua and Mizoram Lainunmawia Chuaungo on Wednesday.

An official order also stated that in order to facilitate the functioning of neutral force, both the Government of Assam and Mizoram will work out arrangements in coordination with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs within a reasonable time frame.

Further, both the State Governments should continue discussions mutually to resolve the border issue in an amicable manner.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday had called the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram along with the state DGPs in New Delhi for a meeting today to discuss the border clashes that left many injured and dead.

At least six Assam police personnel have died after being injured in a violent shootout with Mizoram police that occurred at Lailapur in Cachar district.

Several of them were also injured. During the shootout, the vehicle of the deputy commissioner of Cachar was also damaged.

The ongoing Assam-Mizoram border took the worst turn after eight farm huts belonging to Mizo farmers were burned down by unidentified miscreants on Sunday in Vairengte village, the nearest village along the Assam border.

Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga initiated talks on the matter.

CM Sarma reiterated that Assam will maintain the status quo and peace between the borders. He also expressed his willingness to visit Aizawl and resolve the prevailing issues.