Assam-Mizo Border Row: 3711 kg Cargo Consignment Flown To Aizawl

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam

Amid the ongoing border tension between Assam and Mizoram that led to an indefinite economic blockade on National Highway 306, a cargo consignment was flown into Mizoram from Silchar airport on Monday.

On July 26 a violent clash involving crossfire claimed the lives of six police personnel and left several injured at Lailapur in Cachar along the Assam-Mizoram border. Since then the highway has been blocked by people staging protests.

As per reports, a cargo flight of the commercial airlines SpiceJet carried 3711 kilogrammes of goods from Silchar airport to Lengpui airport in Aizawl.

Related News

370 Bags Of Areca Nuts Seized In Mizoram, 3 Held

CBSE Class 10 Results Declared Today

New Zealand Audience Enthralled With Sattriya Dance…

Rahul Gandhi Leads Bicycle Rally to Parliament Over Fuel…

It may be also recalled that in this connection the State Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal had stressed that no economic blockade has been initiated by the Assam Government.

Also Read: Assam: Akhil Gogoi Demands Inter-State Border Policy

You might also like
Sports

Sachin As World Cup Opener!

National

Prashant Bhushan Refuses to Apologize

Top Stories

Nalbari: Gold-Silver Stolen From Temple

Assam

Sachetan Nagarik Mancha Demands Investigation Over NRC

Breakfast News

Breakfast News @6

Assam

Amit Shah to visit Batadrawa on February 25