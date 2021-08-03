Assam-Mizo Border Row: 3711 kg Cargo Consignment Flown To Aizawl

Amid the ongoing border tension between Assam and Mizoram that led to an indefinite economic blockade on National Highway 306, a cargo consignment was flown into Mizoram from Silchar airport on Monday.

On July 26 a violent clash involving crossfire claimed the lives of six police personnel and left several injured at Lailapur in Cachar along the Assam-Mizoram border. Since then the highway has been blocked by people staging protests.

As per reports, a cargo flight of the commercial airlines SpiceJet carried 3711 kilogrammes of goods from Silchar airport to Lengpui airport in Aizawl.

It may be also recalled that in this connection the State Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal had stressed that no economic blockade has been initiated by the Assam Government.