Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute Tripartite Meet

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
REPRESENTATIONAL

Union Home department joint secretary and in-charge of Northeast, Manish Tiwari urged both Assam and Mizoram to maintain status quo along the border.

A tripartite meeting with law and order enforcement agencies was held along Assam-Mizoram border at Baicherra BoP in Hailakandi district. The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioner Rohan Jha, police super Gaurav Upadhyay and divisional forest officer of Hailakandi district of Assam, Jayanta Deka and DC and SP of Kolasib district of Mizoram, H Lalthangliana and Vanlalfaka Rakte respectively. Mizoram’s home Secretary Vanlalngaihsaka also attended the meeting on Monday.

Tiwari expressed that he is hopeful of the long pending border disputes between Assam and Mizoram will be solved amicably soon.

As per reports, the officials who “attended the meeting did not elaborate the decisions of this tripartite meeting”.

