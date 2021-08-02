Assam-Mizoram Border Row: CM Sarma Withdraws FIR Against Mizoram Police Officials

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday has directed Assam police to withdraw FIRs against Mizoram DC Kolasib and SDPO Vairangte.

The move comes after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga withdrew FIRs against Assam police personnel on Monday.

“I learn that Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM has asked @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt 26.7.21 against our officers.I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask @assampolice to withdraw cases against DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte,” CM Sarma tweeted.

Earlier, Mizoram police had filed an FIR against CM Sarma on charges of ttempt to murder and criminal conspiracy over the Assam-Mizoram border conflict that took place on July 26.

Further, CM Sarma also informed that two state ministers – Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Aizawl and hold meetings with the Mizoram government on August 5 (Thursday) to resolve the border issue.

“Further, in aid of an early amicable resolution,I am sending my cabinet colleagues, @ATULBORA2 and @TheAshokSinghal to Aizawl on 5 Aug, 21, for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders, paving the way for a peaceful & developed North-East,” he tweeted.