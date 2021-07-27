Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Congress Forms 7-Member Committee to Assess Situation

The Congress has formed a seven-member committee to visit Cachar district in Assam to assess the situation on the ground after violence erupted along the state’s border with Mizoram on Monday.

The committee will submit a detailed report to the party on the matter, Congress in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said.

According to officials, at least six Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the “constitutional boundary” of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including an SP, in a sudden escalation of the border dispute between the two northeastern states.

On Tuesday, Singh shared on Twitter a party circular dated July 26 that read: “A seven-member committee is to be formed with immediate effect to visit Cachar and any other area to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence that has cost the lives of police personnel, amongst others.”

The panel members are Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora, CLP leader in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Deputy CLP leader in Assam Assembly Rakibul Hussain, MP Gaurav Gogoi, president of All India Mahila Congress Committee Sushmita Dev, and MLA and APCC working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.

In a statement on Monday, the Assam government alleged that the Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials and civilians from two dominating high features with automatic weapons, including light machine guns (LMGs).

However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that the state police responded “spontaneously by firing back” at Assam Police after its 200 personnel forcibly crossed a duty post manned by CRPF personnel and indulged in arson and firing and assaulted unarmed people.

