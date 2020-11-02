Top StoriesRegional

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: NH 306 Blockade Enters 6th Day

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL Image Source: PTI
A hostile situation continues to linger along the state borders of Assam and Mizoram with the economic blockade on National Highway 306 entering the sixth day on Monday.

The NH 306 connects Assam’s Silchar with Aizawl that has now immobilized the supply of commodities into the state of Mizoram.

According to a Times of India report, police said no truck or other vehicles could leave for Mizoram from the Lailapur inter-state border point on Sunday due to the blockade.

However, there are no reports of any fresh violence in the disturbed areas presently.

The blockade on the National Highway 306 at Lailapur in Cachar district has caused nearly 200 goods vehicles, going to Mizoram, being stuck. However, around 100 Assam-bound vehicles from Mizoram have returned, a Scroll.in report stated.

Reportedly, agitators have been demanding withdrawal of Mizo security from Assam areas, while, truckers have been demanding adequate security inside Mizoram territory, the TOI report further added.

