Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Several Assam Police Personnel Injured In Firing

Amid the ongoing border tension between Assam and Mizoram, several Assam Police personnel have been severely injured in a shootout that occurred at Lailapur in Cachar district on Monday.

As per initial reports, the numbers of the injured personnel are yet to be ascertained, however, sources have also mentioned that during the shootout vehicle of the deputy commissioner of Cachar has been damaged.

It has been confirmed by sources that firing from the Mizoram side is still under process. In a bid to control the escalating border tension, the security forces and border police of Assam are ready to attack the other side.

More details are awaited on the matter.

Meanwhile, as per reports, eight farm huts belonging to Mizo farmers were burned down by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night in Vairengte village, the nearest village along the Assam border.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this month asserted in the legislative assembly that the people of Mizoram have encroached on almost 1,800 hectares of Assam land across three districts.

Sarma said in the recently conducted assembly informed that a total of 1,777.58 hectares of land in the Barak Valley region have been taken over by encroachers from Mizoram. Out of this, the largest area of 1,000 hectares has been encroached in Hailakandi district, followed by 400 hectares in Cachar and 377.58 hectares in Karimganj, he added.

Mizoram shares about 164.6 km long border with Assam. The hill state was part of Assam until 1972 when it was carved out as a Union Territory.