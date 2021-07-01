Assam-Mizoram Border Tense Continues

As tension continues to prevail along the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district over a land dispute, on Thursday morning reports mentioned that SDPO of Vairengte of Mizoram along with a team of officials entered into the Inner Liner Reserve Forest on the Assam side and tried setting up tents which were later evicted.

There have been confirmed reports of encroachers from Mizoram entering Hailakandi to set up broomstick plantation since June 27.

The encroachers entered from Dalaikhal-Itlang border point on the Assam Mizoram border in the Inner Line Reserve.

In the wee hours of June 29, the structure was destroyed by the Hailakandi District Administration, Police and Forest Department.

Mizoram on Wednesday accused Assam of encroaching upon its land in the Kolasib district, in a new escalation of the border dispute between the two Northeastern states.

Kolasib district’s superintendent of police Vanlalfaka Ralte said over a hundred officials and policemen led by Assam’s Hailakandi district deputy commissioner and SP entered Mizoram’s territory and has been camping there since June 29,

The area, locally known as Aitlang hnar (the source of river Aitlang), belongs to Mizoram and is about 5 km from Vairengte village in Kolasib which borders Assam’s Karimganj district, he said.

On Tuesday, the AIUDF MLA of Katlicherra Suzam Uddin Laskar claimed that Mizoram residents have encroached lands in villages of Chuninullah and Aisonanglon under the Dholchera-Phaisan bordering area.

Police officials, and other pressure groups leaders were even stopped by the encroachers and had to return midway.

Meanwhile, the state police in the southern Assam district that shares a 76 km long border with Mizoram have increased vigil along the interstate boundary following alleged forays by miscreants from Mizoram.

In November 2020, alleged miscreants from Mizoram had also blown up two government schools in Cachar district adjoining Hailakandi.

Notably, the state also has border disputes with neighbouring northeastern states such as Meghalaya and Nagaland.