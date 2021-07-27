Assam-Mizoram Border Tense Keeps Intensifying

On the wake of the Assam-Mizoram border tension that took life of 7 Assam Police jawans, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Silchar Medical College and Hospital to take note of the situation as well the health update of the injured police personnel in the Assam-Mizoram Border tense.

Pijush Hazarika tweeted, “On the directions of HCM @himantabiswa Sir, I reached SMCH to enquire about the status of the brave police personnel who were injured during the incident, to pray for the souls of the 5 brave Assam police jawans who were killed and to review the situation with the administration.”

The Minister also stayed at Lailapur in Assam-Mizoram Border all night to take note of the ongoing tension in the border.

The BJP Cachar Twitter handle tweeted, “It’s 1am at midnight and Hon.M @Pijush_hazarika ji along with Hon.MLAs and Officials are at Assam-Mizoram Border at Lailapur. Assam Govt is fully committed to protecting it’s constitutional boundary and is taking today’s act of agression&violence very seriously. @drrajdeeproy“

On the July 26 morning, that is on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a press release from the government of Assam on the border tense. The press release said that Mizoram began construction of a road towards Assam destroying the Inner line Reserve Forest in Lailapur and also set up an Army camp of the neutral force, CRPF, in the same time.

In order to diffuse the situation and resolve matters, Assam Police went to the area this morning to request Mizoram not to disturb the status quo.

But sadly, the Mizoram miscreants that were supported by the Mizoram Police started attackin the Assam Police officials leaving the IGP injured in this barrage.

The Assam police earlier also met and held a disscussion with SP Kolasib with other police officials requesting to control the mob and not let them take laws in their hands. But SP Kolasib returned just to inform that he has no control over the mob. Horrifically even after meeting held with SP Kolasib, the Mizoram Police fired Assam Police and Civilians.

The Assam Government is sad on how it has been blamed on Assam that the aggression and intrusion came from the Assam side although it clearly left 5 killed and no casualities from Mizoram side.

The Assam Government is committed to maintain peace and cordial relationship[ with the neighbouring states while restoring the relations with them. It further requested the Mizoram Government to restrain from indulging in any kind of violence and work towards restoring peace.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reached Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He will be there at Lailapur soon.