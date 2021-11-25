Assam-Mizoram CM Meet In New Delhi Ends

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today met Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister for Agriculture and Veterinary, Atul Bora in New Delhi in an official meeting that has ended.

After the meeting, Mr. Zoramthanga said, “Upholding the historic good ties along with the traditions, Assam and Mizoram will move forward as friends”.

The two chief ministers are expected to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma said, “The Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and I are old friends. Today we had dinner together. We will sit with the union home minister on Friday to discuss the issues”.

He then added, “I express my condolences at the passing away of Poet Sananta Tanty. Along with the family, and all of the people of the state, I grieve today. I have instructed Assam Bhawan authorities to take measures to bring his dead remains to the state”.

Minister Atul Bora tweeted, “The spirit of united #NorthEast. Glad to join Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa and Hon’ble Mizoram CM Shri @ZoramthangaCM in an evening of bonhomie at Assam House, New Delhi”.

ALSO READ: Centre Issues Warning To States And UTs Against New Covid-19 Strain