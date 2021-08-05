Assam-Mizoram Issue Joint Statement to Solve Border Issue

The Assam and Mizoram governments on Thursday issued a joint statement, saying they would take forward the initiatives of the Home Ministry and their chief ministers to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions.

Assam Minister Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal visited Mizoram to discuss the border issue today and held discussion with Mizoram Home Minister and other officials.

After the meeting Minister Ashok Singhal in a tweet said, “Govt. of Assam & Govt. of Mizoram successfully signed a Joint Statement today after deliberations at Aizawl. Both governments agree to take forward Ministry of Home Affairs’ initiatives to remove prevailing tensions and to find lasting solutions through discussions.”

Govt. of Assam & Govt. of Mizoram successfully signed a Joint Statement today after deliberations at Aizawl. Both governments agree to take forward Ministry of Home Affairs' initiatives to remove prevailing tensions and to find lasting solutions through discussions. pic.twitter.com/W3H8buNrj9 — CM Office Mizoram (@CMOMizoram) August 5, 2021

“With great optimism from both sides, we held our discussion with the Home Minister of Mizoram @Lalchamliana12 Ji & other officials on resolving the #AssamMizoramBorder issue. This is in continuation of the discussion initiated by HCM @himantabiswa

Ji & HCM @ZoramthangaCM Ji,” he said in another tweet.

The Joint Statement signed by both the states said both the state governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed deployment and neutral force by Government of India.

It also said that both the governments agree to take all necessary measures to promote and maintain peace and harmony aongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas.

